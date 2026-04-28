Let’s Sing Taylor – An Unofficial Live Tribute Show

Let’s Sing Taylor - A Live Band Experience - is the ultimate tribute to the music of Taylor Swift. We can show you incredible things, including the most faithful and lively covers of Queen Taylor’s expansive and sacred catalog. Taking the country by storm, we’re bringing the communal experience of celebrating Taylor’s music in a live setting to Swifties near and far.

So, let the games begin. Calling all Swifties to sing your hearts out and sport your Taylor inspired attire. You can show up at our party any time.

Let’s Sing Taylor is fan-sponsored and not endorsed by, directly affiliated with, maintained, authorized, or sponsored by TAS Rights Management, Taylor Swift, or their affiliated entities.

