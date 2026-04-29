Lehigh University Wind Ensemble: Peace, Hope and Honor
Lehigh University Wind Ensemble: Peace, Hope and Honor
The Wind Ensemble presents works representing different cultures from around the world. Highlights will include Flower of Dreams: In Bloom in the Rokko Mountains, Danzon No. 2, and Variations on a Korean Folk Song. Darin Lewis, director.
Baker Hall, Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University
$15 | Free for LU Students
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026
Event Supported By
Lehigh University Wind Ensemble
Baker Hall, Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University
420 E. Packer AvenueBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-758-3996
incasip@lehigh.edu