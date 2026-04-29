© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚

Lehigh University Wind Ensemble: Peace, Hope and Honor

Lehigh University Wind Ensemble: Peace, Hope and Honor

The Wind Ensemble presents works representing different cultures from around the world. Highlights will include Flower of Dreams: In Bloom in the Rokko Mountains, Danzon No. 2, and Variations on a Korean Folk Song. Darin Lewis, director.

Baker Hall, Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University
$15 | Free for LU Students
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lehigh University Wind Ensemble
https://music.cas.lehigh.edu/
Baker Hall, Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University
420 E. Packer Avenue
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-758-3996
incasip@lehigh.edu