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King's X

King's X

King's X combines progressive metal, funk and soul with vocal arrangements influenced by gospel, blues, and British Invasion rock groups. King's X has something for everyone and we're excited to have them back on the Sellersville stage! Featuring original members Dug Pinnick, Ty Tabor and Jerry Gaskill, King's X were ranked #83 on VH1's 100 Greatest Artists Of Hard Rock and have released over a dozen albums with radio hits like "Its Love," "Black Flag" and "Dog Man."

Sellersville Theater 1894
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Sellersville Theater 1894
info@st94.com
https://www.st94.com

Artist Group Info

Kings X
Sellersville Theater 1894
24 W. Temple Ave
Sellersville, Pennsylvania 18960
(215) 257-5808
enews@st94.com
http://www.st94.com