King's X combines progressive metal, funk and soul with vocal arrangements influenced by gospel, blues, and British Invasion rock groups. King's X has something for everyone and we're excited to have them back on the Sellersville stage! Featuring original members Dug Pinnick, Ty Tabor and Jerry Gaskill, King's X were ranked #83 on VH1's 100 Greatest Artists Of Hard Rock and have released over a dozen albums with radio hits like "Its Love," "Black Flag" and "Dog Man."