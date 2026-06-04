King's X
King's X
King's X combines progressive metal, funk and soul with vocal arrangements influenced by gospel, blues, and British Invasion rock groups. King's X has something for everyone and we're excited to have them back on the Sellersville stage! Featuring original members Dug Pinnick, Ty Tabor and Jerry Gaskill, King's X were ranked #83 on VH1's 100 Greatest Artists Of Hard Rock and have released over a dozen albums with radio hits like "Its Love," "Black Flag" and "Dog Man."
Sellersville Theater 1894
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Sellersville Theater 1894
info@st94.com
Artist Group Info
Kings X
Sellersville Theater 1894
24 W. Temple AveSellersville, Pennsylvania 18960
(215) 257-5808
enews@st94.com