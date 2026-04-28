Kallari: The Sacred Shed (A Cacao Ceremony)

Kallari is a Kichwa word from the indigenous peoples of Ecuador. It means the beginning, the first opening, the moment before something new is possible. You cannot arrive at kallari without shedding what came before it.

This ceremony is built around that threshold. This is a ceremony for people who know something needs to go. Who have understood that for a while, actually, and just haven't found the right room for it yet.

Through ceremonial cacao, breathwork, and Andean ritual, you are guided through a deliberate release: the version of yourself that was shaped by other people's expectations, by old survival strategies that no longer fit, by the weight of carrying things that were never yours to carry in the first place. The shedding is the point. Not as metaphor. As something that actually happens in the body when you give it the right conditions and the right company.

The cacao Jessie uses is a plant medicine, treated as such in Amazonian and Andean traditions for thousands of years. It works directly with the heart, gently expanding what has been contracted, surfacing what has been sitting underneath. Paired with Icaros, sacred healing songs from the Amazonian tradition, and guided inner journeying, it creates an environment where the body can release what the mind has been managing around for years. Some people experience emotion rising unexpectedly. Some feel a physical shift, warmth or pressure or something loosening. Some leave simply lighter than they arrived, without being fully able to explain why.

Jessie Miño is the founder of Good Vibes Wellness. Her lineage traces back to the indigenous Amazonian and Andean people of Ecuador, and that heritage is not decorative background in her work. It is the work. The ancestral traditions, ceremonial practices, and relationship to the land that were passed through her family are what she brings into the room. She came to this work through her own hard passage: grief, generational trauma, the weight of carrying pain that her thinking mind had already decided was handled. Her ceremonies are quiet and intimate. She is not trying to impress anyone. She is trying to help people put something down.

No prior experience with breathwork or ceremony is needed.