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Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix

Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix

Sit! Stay! Get ready to howl! Johnny Peers and his personality-plus canines are coming to tickle your funny bone!

A Ringling Brothers Clown College graduate, Johnny Peers has been working with dogs since he got his first puppy, Freckles, a Beagle mix, from the Humane Society. Since their 1980 debut, the Muttville Comix have appeared on David Letterman, Primetime Live and Circus of the Stars, and at Disneyland, Busch Gardens, the Big Apple Circus, the Royal Hanneford Circus, - even The White House!

A show for the whole family and the dog lover in all of us, the show stars mostly dogs rescued from shelters or pounds, like Sandy the ladder climbing Jack Russell Terrier and Girl, the Poodle mix who only answers to “Girl.”

Don’t miss Johnny and his comical canine co-stars!

Sellersville Theater 1894
$16.00; $10.00 for groups of 15+
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sellersville Theater 1894
info@st94.com
https://www.st94.com

Artist Group Info

Sellersville Theater 1894
Sellersville Theater 1894
24 W. Temple Ave
Sellersville, Pennsylvania 18960
(215) 257-5808
enews@st94.com
http://www.st94.com