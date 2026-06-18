Jazz Upstairs: Hot Club of Reading

Hot Club of Reading, like Hot Clubs all over the world, was influenced by Gypsy guitarist Django Reinhardt’s jazz manouche of 1920s Paris. Hot Club of Reading also layers in the sounds of early New Orleans hot jazz, to create their signature energetic rhythms that will have you swinging.

Ken Gehret | guitar, violin, accordion

Chris Heslop | saxophone, clarinet, washboard

Trey LaRue | bass

Andy Roberts | piano

Josh Taylor | guitar