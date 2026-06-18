Jazz Upstairs: Hot Club of Reading
Jazz Upstairs: Hot Club of Reading
Hot Club of Reading, like Hot Clubs all over the world, was influenced by Gypsy guitarist Django Reinhardt’s jazz manouche of 1920s Paris. Hot Club of Reading also layers in the sounds of early New Orleans hot jazz, to create their signature energetic rhythms that will have you swinging.
Ken Gehret | guitar, violin, accordion
Chris Heslop | saxophone, clarinet, washboard
Trey LaRue | bass
Andy Roberts | piano
Josh Taylor | guitar
Miller Symphony Hall - Rodale Room, Third Floor
Premium Seats (purple): $38 in advance / $43 at door Standard Seats (yellow): $33 in advance / $38 at door Standard Seats: High-Top Tables (green): $33 in advance / $38 at door (prices include all fees)
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Miller Symphony Hall - Rodale Room, Third Floor
23 N. 6th St.Allentown, Pennsylvania 18101
610-432-6715
info@allentownsymphony.org