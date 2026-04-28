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Izaak Atlas Schwartz – Debut Album Release! Featuring Quentin Fisher, Michael Johnson, and Sam Zolla, plus Recording Artist and Producer Tom Mindte, and Champion Fiddler Emily Roeder

Izaak Atlas Schwartz – Debut Album Release! Featuring Quentin Fisher, Michael Johnson, and Sam Zolla, plus Recording Artist and Producer Tom Mindte, and Champion Fiddler Emily Roeder

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Izaak Atlas Schwartz brings his debut album release to Godfrey Daniels on Wednesday, April 29 at 7PM. Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, Izaak began playing piano at age five, astonishing audiences with his ability to perform complex classical works entirely from memory. After moving to Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, he immersed himself in the region’s Appalachian bluegrass culture, where the banjo quickly became his musical calling. Now an award-winning young musician with first-place honors in Bluegrass and Clawhammer banjo competitions, Izaak has already performed on major festival stages and shared bills with leading artists in the genre.

For his debut album release show, he’ll be joined by members of Serene Green—Quentin Fisher, Michael Johnson, and Sam Zolla—along with recording artist and producer Tom Mindte and champion fiddler Emily Roeder for a memorable night in Godfrey Daniels’ Live Music Listening Room.

Godfrey Daniels
$26.63 ADVANCE | $31.82 DAY OF SHOW
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 29 Apr 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Godfrey Daniels
(610) 867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
http://www.godfreydaniels.org/Home.aspx

Artist Group Info

Godfrey Daniels
Godfrey Daniels
7 East 4th Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-867-2390
info@godfreydaniels.org
http://www.godfreydaniels.org