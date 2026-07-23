Humanitarian Social Innovations presents The Human Race 5K

WDIY is pleased to offer program support for Humanitarian Social Innovations presenting The Human Race 5K, a virtual event taking place August 1 through August 19.

Participants can run, walk, or ride on their own schedule from anywhere in the world. Options include the Human Race 5K Run, Human Race 5K Walk, and Human Race 10K Ride.

Registration is $50 plus a $4 signup fee. Registration ends August 19 at 11:59 PM.

For more information, visit runsignup.com/hsi2026.

