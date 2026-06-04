Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

Peter Blair Denis Bernard Noone has been entertaining audiences virtually his entire life. Born in Manchester, England, he studied voice and acting at St. Bede’s College and the Manchester School of Music and Drama. As a young performer, he appeared on British television in Coronation Street, Knight Errant, Family Solicitor, and Monro’s Saki Stories, establishing himself early as a versatile actor.

At just fifteen, Noone became an international sensation as “Herman,” the charismatic frontman of Herman’s Hermits. The band’s string of timeless hits—“I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “Silhouettes,” “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat,” “There’s a Kind of Hush,” “Listen People,” “No Milk Today,” and more—helped sell over 52 million records worldwide, earning fourteen gold singles and seven gold albums. His boyish charm made him a fixture on magazine covers, including Time, and a frequent guest on television alongside Ed Sullivan, Jackie Gleason, Dean Martin, and Danny Kaye. He starred in ABC’s The Canterville Ghost, Hallmark’s Pinocchio, and three MGM films: Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, Hold On!, and When the Boys Meet the Girls.

Noone went on to acclaimed stage roles in Dick Whittington, Aladdin, and Sinbad the Sailor, and later earned rave reviews on Broadway as “Frederic” in The Pirates of Penzance, a role he reprised in London and on national and international tours. His acting career continued with appearances on Married with Children, My Two Dads, Dave’s World, Laverne & Shirley, Too Close for Comfort, and a memorable turn on Quantum Leap. He also toured in Romance, Romance and starred in the Los Angeles premiere of Topokana Martyr’s Day.

In the 1990s, Noone became the popular host of VH1’s My Generation, and later appeared in a recurring role on As the World Turns. His online presence earned him the title “King of the Sixties on the Internet” from the New York Daily News.

Today, Peter Noone performs more than 200 concerts a year with Herman’s Hermits, drawing multigenerational crowds who continue to embrace his wit, warmth, and enduring star power.

