Group Energy Healing and Guided Meditation

Experience a sublimely relaxing and transportive guided meditation while laying comfortably and receiving individualized and focus energy work. Marisa has been offering these workshops weekly and the reception has been nothing short of moving.

Join us as we come together to explore the furthest regions of our heart and soul, release the heavy, dense energy of the past, and embrace the magic of tomorrow.

Each class is uniquely different but equally powerful.

Bring a yoga mat, water, and anything that will help you feel the most comfortable through the event. Some people bring pillows and blankets!

Should you prefer a chair, we have comfortable, oversized armchairs available, too.