Friday Nights Under the Lights at Valley Preferred Cycling Center
Friday Nights Under the Lights at Valley Preferred Cycling Center
WDIY is pleased to partner with Valley Preferred Cycling Center for Friday Nights Under the Lights, running Fridays through August 14.
Gates open at 6 PM and racing begins at 7 PM at Valley Preferred Cycling Center in Trexlertown.
For more information, visit https://thevelodrome.com/pages/friday-racing
Valley Preferred Cycling Center
Every week through Aug 14, 2026.
Friday: 06:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 06:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Valley Preferred Cycling Center
1151 Mosser RdBreinigsville, PA 18031, Pennsylvania 18031