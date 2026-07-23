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Friday Nights Under the Lights at Valley Preferred Cycling Center

Friday Nights Under the Lights at Valley Preferred Cycling Center

WDIY is pleased to partner with Valley Preferred Cycling Center for Friday Nights Under the Lights, running Fridays through August 14.

Gates open at 6 PM and racing begins at 7 PM at Valley Preferred Cycling Center in Trexlertown.

For more information, visit https://thevelodrome.com/pages/friday-racing

Valley Preferred Cycling Center
Every week through Aug 14, 2026.
Friday: 06:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets
Valley Preferred Cycling Center
1151 Mosser Rd
Breinigsville, PA 18031, Pennsylvania 18031
www.thevelodrome.com