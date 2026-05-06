Fresh Voices 2026

Performed by: Anisa Hosseini and Jolie Lanning

Fresh Voices is an annual presentation of new, original work from our first year MFA students. This year, 2027 Moravian University/Touchstone Theatre MFA candidates Jolie Lanning and Anisa Hosseini explore feminism through three distinct lenses: the past, the present, and the future. The program unfolds in three parts: Anisa’s solo piece rooted in a historical narrative, Jolie’s piece investigating the present-day experiences of menstruating youth, and their collaborative empowerment initiative, In the Future, Girls Can…

The Past.

Anisa’s performance centers on the courageous actions of Ṭáhirih, the Persian poet and women’s rights advocate whose defiant stand at the Conference of Badasht in 1848 marked a turning point in both religious history and the struggle for women’s equality. By bringing her story to the stage, this production honors the enduring power of her vision and sacrifice. As she is remembered to have declared before her execution: “You can kill me as soon as you like, but you cannot stop the emancipation of women.”

CONTENT WARNING: references to violence and depictions of blood.

The Present.

Jolie’s performance, PERIOD., is rooted in a curiosity about the present day experience of young girls and menstruating youth growing up and experiencing puberty in an age of social media. A confrontation of the accessibility of sexist and damaging content versus valuable resources and community that can be found on social media, this performance art/video projection piece serves as a conversation of what can be done in the community to support our youth and destigmatize menstruation, both online and beyond our screens. As part of this performance, there will also be a Period Drive and information table collecting menstrual products – see more below!

CONTENT WARNING: mature language, themes of sexism, violence, simulated blood, and video content that may be disturbing or distressing.

The Future.

In the Future, Girls Can…

Concluding the performance, Anisa and Jolie will be sharing compiled video, audio, and images from their empowerment initiative “In the Future, Girls Can…” – a party for girls ages 9-14 to talk about their dreams for the future, create and share art about it, and celebrate the future of girlhood together in a safe and uplifting environment.

WHAT TO EXPECT

TICKETS: Tickets for this performance are Pay-What-You-Will. Additionally, we strongly encourage that each audience member bring one item for our period product drive.

PERIOD PRODUCT DRIVE: As artists, we feel very strongly about supporting our community and engaging in direct action as part of the themes of the PERIOD. piece. However, these products are often expensive and inaccessible to groups experiencing poverty or other hardship. For those who are able to donate, below is a list of items that you can bring – please note that all items must be unopened and in their original packaging:

Pads

Tampons

Liners

Menstrual Cups

Menstrual Discs

Underwear

Period Underwear

Midol

Other pain relievers like ibuprofen or tylenol

Heating pads

Items collected during the run of the performance will be distributed to local organizations: S.T.A.R. Bethlehem and the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center. For those who cannot purchase items for the drive, there will be a donation jar at the table that will go towards purchasing period products. Thank you in advance for your participation and for supporting your community!

POST-PERFORMANCE: There will be a short talkback with Jolie Lanning and Anisa Hosseini immediately following the performances.

PARKING/TRANSPORTATION: There is a small parking lot directly behind Touchstone Theatre that will be available for you to park in. If that is full, there is nearby street or lot parking (here is a link to Bethlehem parking options). Recommended options include: 1) Mechanic Street Parking Lot between Webster & Taylor Streets and Mechanic Street and the Greenway 3 min walk or 2) the Polk St. Garage (400 Block E. 3rd St.) 3 min walk. Additionally, there is a bike rack next to our theatre in Parham Park. We are adjacent to the South Bethlehem Greenway bike path/pedestrian trail, as well as five LANTA routes GREEN, BLUE, 103, 105, and 605.

ACCESSIBILITY INFORMATION: Accessible seating and a non-gendered, ADA accessible bathroom available. Touchstone strives to create an environment where all members of our community feel welcome. Please contact (610) 867-1689 or via email at touchstone@touchstone.org to request accessibility accommodations in advance.