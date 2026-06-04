FREE Art Reception: 2026 Senior Student Exhibition

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Visual Arts Department is proud to present its 2026 Senior Exhibition, a vibrant and inspiring showcase celebrating the creativity, passion, and artistic growth of this year’s graduating class.

A FREE Opening Reception will be held on Friday, June 5th from 6-8 PM in the school's Corpora Gallery, as part of the Southside Arts District's First Friday celebration.

Featuring more than 50 original works across a variety of media and styles, the exhibition highlights the extraordinary talent, dedication, and unique perspectives of our senior artists. This special event not only marks an important milestone in the students’ artistic journeys, but also offers the community an opportunity to experience the excellence and imagination that define the Charter Arts Visual Arts Department.

ABOUT THE CHARTER ARTS VISUAL ARTS PROGRAM:

The Visual Arts program of study at Charter Arts provides a well-rounded, structured, and classical fine art education. Approached as an academic as well as artistic discipline, the sequence of courses inspire students to form connections across the curriculum. Students progressively build conceptual understanding as they work to advance skills in drawing, painting, sculpture, digital design concepts, photography, art history, and professional practices.

Over the course of study within the visual arts program, students develop a portfolio expressive of their active studio participation, work ethic, personal inquiry, passion for art, and dedication to skill advancement.

To learn more about the Visual Arts program and the school, visit CharterArts.org.

