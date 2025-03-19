Presented by Mega Hispanic Radio 101.7FM, The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, The Allentown Chamber of Commerce, and Young Professionals Council

Downtown Allentown will come alive as Fiesta on Hamilton returns for an even bigger and more dynamic celebration of Latino culture in the Lehigh Valley. After drawing thousands to Hamilton Street last year, the 2026 event expands in a major way!

This year’s festival will feature:



- An expanded footprint spanning 8th to 12th Streets

- Two stages packed with live entertainment

- An increased lineup of food vendors and community exhibitors

- A free, family-friendly atmosphere open to all

From salsa and bachata to Latin pop and regional rhythms, live performances will keep the energy high throughout the day. Guests can explore a wide selection of authentic Latino cuisine, featuring everything from time-honored favorites to creative culinary twists.

A dedicated wellness zone hosted by Valley Health Partners Community Health Center will provide free health screenings, interactive activities, educational resources, and giveaways — reinforcing the event’s focus on community health and empowerment.

Fiesta on Hamilton has grown into the largest Latino-themed festival in the region, welcoming residents and visitors from across the Lehigh Valley and beyond. It’s a day to connect, celebrate heritage, support local businesses, and experience the vibrant culture that fuels downtown Allentown.

Bring your friends. Bring your family. Come ready to dance, eat, and celebrate together!