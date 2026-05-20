© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚

Easton Municipal Band Spring Concert

Easton Municipal Band Spring Concert

Join the Easton Municipal Band for a delightful late-morning concert at Green Pond United Methodist Church. This free performance will feature a lively mix of traditional marches, beloved selections from stage and screen, jazz favorites, and engaging contemporary works. It’s the perfect way to start your Sunday with great music in a welcoming community setting.

Green Pond United Methodist Church
Free
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

Easton Municipal Band
chasekratzer@gmail.com
www.eastonband.com
Green Pond United Methodist Church
4411 Green Pond Rd
Easton, Pennsylvania 18045
610-253-2731
office@greenpondumc.com
https://www.greenpondumc.com/