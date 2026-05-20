Easton Municipal Band Spring Concert
Easton Municipal Band Spring Concert
Join the Easton Municipal Band for a delightful late-morning concert at Green Pond United Methodist Church. This free performance will feature a lively mix of traditional marches, beloved selections from stage and screen, jazz favorites, and engaging contemporary works. It’s the perfect way to start your Sunday with great music in a welcoming community setting.
Green Pond United Methodist Church
Free
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Easton Municipal Band
chasekratzer@gmail.com
Green Pond United Methodist Church
4411 Green Pond RdEaston, Pennsylvania 18045
610-253-2731
office@greenpondumc.com