Danielle Nicole, singer, bassist and songwriter hailing from Kansas City, Missouri, has spent her life making music and pleasing fans, domestically and abroad. Nicole was initially influenced by her parents playing in bands and working around the KC music scene. She recalls seeing her father playing blues guitar and her mother singing with the group Little Eva and The Works and it set off a switch. With her two brothers, Nick and Kris, they formed the “Heavy Blues” band Trampled Under Foot, which found initial popularity in the Midwest, then exploded worldwide for over 10 years.

There has been no shortage of praise; Guitar World stated, "Danielle Nicole has won respect and admiration throughout the American blues scene for her soulful, inventive playing and tireless work ethic." Blues Music Magazine effused, "Nicole brings it, bakes it, and serves it up blazing on a silver soul-rocking platter." The Kansas City Star declared, "Blues and soul vocalists tend to improve as they age. Bettye LaVette is among the artists who became increasingly believable as she matured. Danielle Nicole appears to be following in her footsteps."

Danielle embarked on her solo career with Wolf Den (2015), which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Blues charts and amassed 7.5 million Spotify streams. Cry No More (2018) followed, the record was nominated for a Grammy in the contemporary blues category and debuted at number one in the Billboard Blues Charts – it also boasts over Spotify streams in excess of 10 million. The Love You Bleed (2024) has amassed over 1.2 MILLION streams in the less than a year since its release on Forty Below Records. After receiving 10 Blues Music Awards over her career for Bass Player and Female Contemporary Artist of the Year Nicole is just getting warmed up.

