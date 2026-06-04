Cimarron 615 with very special guest Craig Bickhardt

You’d be hard-pressed to find a band with a more impressive collective resume than Cimarron 615. The quartet — just releasing its second, self-titled album — is a hall of fame-caliber assemblage, with credits that look like a who’s-who of Americana, country and rock history. “We’ve all been around a long time and done a lot of work — and a lot of it together,” notes drummer Rick Lonow. “There’s history here.”

Where the four musicians intersect is via the famed country-rock band Poco. Lonow and Jack Sundrud were its longtime rhythm section until the band ceased when co-founder Rusty Young died in 2021. Michael Webb played in the band for eight years, while Ronnie Guilbeau co-wrote Poco’s 1989 Top 20 single “Call It Love” with Lonow. Webb and Sundrud co-produced Poco’s All Fired Up album in 2013, and Lonow, Webb and Sundrud played on Young’s 2017 solo album, Waitin’ For the Sun.

Then there are the individual credits, which include many path-crossings with each other over the years. Lonow’s discography includes albums for Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, Loretta Lynn, Nanci Griffith, “Cowboy” Jack Clement, Ryan Bingham and many more, has toured with the Bellamy Brothers, and was part of the all-star Burrito Deluxe. Webb played on iconic albums by Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Mark Germino and others, as well as hitting the road with John Fogerty and Hank Williams, Jr.; he was also part of the all-star Brooklyn Cowboys. Sundrud played with Dickie Betts, Vince Gill, and Nicolette Larson, and formed the group Great Plains. And Guilbeau — who, like Sundrud, worked in the California country-rock scene before moving to Nashville — was part of the bands Palomino Road and GYG.

Cimarron 615 came to be after Rusty Young’s death, when Blue Elan Records chief Kirk Pasich organized a tribute concert and album and brought Sundrud, Webb and Lonow together in Los Angeles as part of a house band for several projects – and heard the potential for more. Guilbeau rounded out the line-up in 2023. Cimarron 615 — taking its name from the 1976 Poco hit “Rose of Cimarron” and Nashville’s 615 area code — was born, and 2023’s Brand New Distance was the first taste of what the band could be.

When Craig Bickhardt takes the stage, he brings more than his acoustic guitar — he brings a lifetime of stories shaped by years in Philadelphia clubs, L.A.’s country‑rock scene and Nashville’s songwriting circles. His music reflects a life lived as a bandleader, troubadour, craftsman, husband and father, with songs marked by honesty, hope and hard‑earned wisdom. Craig blends poetic lyrics with virtuosic guitar work that weaves folk, blues and country into a seamless whole. His songs have been recorded by legends from Ray Charles and B.B. King to The Judds and Alison Krauss, yet his own performances remain intimate, humorous and deeply human. Audiences come to be reminded that the small moments matter — and Craig delivers them with heart, clarity and the passion of an artist still reaching for his next great song.