Bethlehem–Patillas Sister Cities Celebration
Bethlehem–Patillas Sister Cities Celebration
WDIY is pleased to offer program support to the Bethlehem – Patillas, Puerto Rico, Sister Cities Celebration on Saturday, September 26th from 1:30 to 6 pm.
The celebration begins at 1:30 PM with a parade from First and Polk Streets to Artsquest, with opening ceremonies and a flag raising to follow on Levitt Stage.
A festival will follow at ArtsQuest until 6 PM with traditional food, song, music, and dance, along with authentic folklore activities for the whole family.
For more information bethlehem2patillas@gmail.com
SteelStacks
Free
01:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
SteelStacks
101 Founders WayBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-332-1300
info@artsquest.org