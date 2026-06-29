Bethlehem–Patillas Sister Cities Celebration

WDIY is pleased to offer program support to the Bethlehem – Patillas, Puerto Rico, Sister Cities Celebration on Saturday, September 26th from 1:30 to 6 pm.

The celebration begins at 1:30 PM with a parade from First and Polk Streets to Artsquest, with opening ceremonies and a flag raising to follow on Levitt Stage.

A festival will follow at ArtsQuest until 6 PM with traditional food, song, music, and dance, along with authentic folklore activities for the whole family.

For more information bethlehem2patillas@gmail.com

