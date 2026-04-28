Basic Floral Design and BGC Open House
Basic Floral Design and BGC Open House
The Bethlehem Garden Club is presenting Basic Floral Design with Jessie Duke, of Jessie the Florist in Allentown, during its evening open house on Wednesday April 29. Light snacks will follow. All are welcome to this free event.
Advent Moravian Church
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 29 Apr 2026
Event Supported By
Bethlehem Garden Club
Advent Moravian Church
3730 Jacksonville Rd.Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18017
610-868-0477
office@adventmoravianbethlehem.org