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Amy Grant – The Me That Remains Tour

Amy Grant – The Me That Remains Tour

Amy Grant's career spans more than 40 years and stretches from her roots in gospel into becoming an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist. With three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums, her total career album sales have exceeded 30 million and over 1 billion global streams. Grant’s chart success has been consistent throughout her career with six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers.

Sherman Theater
$39 to $84.97 (fees included)
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater
524 Main Street
Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18360
5704202808
ticketsales@shermantheater.com
https://shermantheater.com/event/independent-rock-showcase/sherman-theater/