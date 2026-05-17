Allentown Symphony Orchestra: Mahler's 1st Symphony - To Hell and Back!

Diane Wittry, Conductor

Erik Ralske, principal horn of The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra

GRAZYNA BACEWICZ Overture

RICHARD STRAUSS Horn Concerto No. 1

GUSTAV MAHLER Symphony No. 1 “Titan”

To hell and back.

Experience a symphonic powerhouse as Diane Wittry and the Allentown Symphony Orchestra close the season at Miller Symphony Hall.

The program opens with the bold, electrifying sound of Grażyna Bacewicz, followed by Met Opera principal horn Erik Ralske in Strauss’s virtuosic Horn Concerto No. 1.

Then: Mahler. Youthful. Wild. Exuberant. Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, “Titan,” is a journey of extremes—dark, defiant, and ultimately triumphant. Only Mahler could take you to hell and back.