A CHORUS LINE
A CHORUS LINE
The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre is proud to present A CHORUS LINE. This stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition explores the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers. The show features one powerhouse number after another, including “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic. Join us June 3rd-14th at Northampton Community College for a night of heart, drive, unforgettable music, and iconic dances!
Lipkin Theatre
Adult: $27 Senior: $22 Student K-12 and NCC: $17
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
(484) 484-3412
ncctheatreprogram@gmail.com
Lipkin Theatre
3835 Green Pond RoadBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18020
(484) 484-3412
ncctheatreprogram@gmail.com