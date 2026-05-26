The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre is proud to present A CHORUS LINE. This stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition explores the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers. The show features one powerhouse number after another, including “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic. Join us June 3rd-14th at Northampton Community College for a night of heart, drive, unforgettable music, and iconic dances!