The SouthSide Film Festival (June 10-13, 2026), the longest running film festival in Bethlehem, is an annual event in June featuring international films, guest filmmakers, juried selections, locally produced films, seminars, and networking opportunities for filmmakers and fans of independent film.

The movies are held throughout the week at Touchstone Theatre, the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, the National Museum of Industrial History, and the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas. The SouthSide Film Festival’s schedule features five days of programming including opening night, late night, and closing night films. For information on these special screenings and parties, please check out events page. For synopses, run-times, and other info on the films please head over to the Film Info page.

Opening Night, June 10

Kick off the evening at 6:00 PM with a party at Comfort Suites – Tasty food and cash bar

At 7:30, we’ll move on to the Cathedral Church of the Nativity for the opening night feature, Fork in the Road. Our feature will be preceded by preceded by short films: Forever Green and Sunday Mornings at the Beach

($10 admission, free with All Access Pass)

Late Night – Friday, June 12

Join us for an intriguing and out-of-the-ordinary collection of comedy, horror, and animated short films at Banko Ale House Cinema.

Films: TBA

($10 admission, free with All Access Pass)

Closing Night Screening and Party, June 13th

Close out the 22nd Annual SouthSide Film Festival with a 7:20pm screening at Cathedral Church of the Nativity. Then, join us in celebrating another successful year at our Closing Night Party beginning at 9pm, venue: Upstairs at the Goose. Food is included in party admission. Cash bar.

($10 admission, free with All Access Pass)

Thursday and Friday evenings, screenings begin at 5:20 PM. On Saturday, screenings begin at 1:20 PM.