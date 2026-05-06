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118th Bethlehem Bach Festival: Ifor Jones Memorial Chamber Music Concert

118th Bethlehem Bach Festival: Ifor Jones Memorial Chamber Music Concert

The Musical Offering – One of the most remarkable stories in Bach’s life occurred in 1747, when, despite his declining health, he traveled to visit Frederick the Great, King of Prussia. The King, knowing of Bach’s legendary skills at improvisation, presented to Bach an infamous fugue theme and asked him to compose a three-part setting of the theme on the spot. Not only did Bach excel in that moment, he then took the theme home and created a monumental offering to Frederick, setting the theme in creative canons and various musical puzzles, culminating in a massive six-part fugue.

This tremendous display of compositional skill forms the backbone of our Ifor Jones concert. Joined by the period wind and brass musicians of SYNNET and the Bach Festival Orchestra, we explore this incredible masterwork and intersperse it with other instrumental gems of the Baroque era. Come witness Bach in one of his finest displays of genius.

Zoellner Arts Center
$36.26 | $11.00 Non-Lehigh Student/Child
10:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Bach Choir of Bethlehem
610-866-4382
office@bach.org
https://bach.org/
Zoellner Arts Center
420 East Packer Avenue
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
610-758-2787
inzactix@lehigh.edu
https://zoellner.cas.lehigh.edu/