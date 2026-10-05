From floating saunas to clinical trials: How heat might help mental health

Many people are turning to sauna because of its benefits for their mental health. While scientists have a decent understanding of how sauna — and other forms of heat exposure — exercises our cardiovascular system, they know relatively little about its impact on depression, anxiety and mood. But more studies are being done to understand this connection and why heat appears to act as a powerful antidepressant. NPR's Will Stone visits a "floating sauna village" in Oslo where a husband-wife team are conducting one of the first trials on the link between sauna and mental health — and talks to one of the leading researchers in the U.S about her efforts to study this. Morning Edition consumer health segment for October 5

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