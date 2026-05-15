Think mitochondria is just the "powerhouse of the cell?" Think again

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode "How to feel alive in an exhausting world"

Mitochondria might be the secret to understanding the mind-body connection. Mitochondrial psychobiologist Martin Picard breaks down the science of human energy, and shares tips for feeling your best.

About Martin Picard

Martin Picard is a mitochondrial psychobiologist and a professor of behavioral medicine at Columbia University. He is the Columbia University Irving Medical Center director of the Mitochondrial Psychobiology Group, integrating research in mitochondrial biology, bioenergetics and aging science with psychosocial sciences, contemplative practices and mitochondrial medicine. He is the author of the Science and Experience of Energy newsletter and the forthcoming book, ENERGY: The New Science of Vitality, Healing, and Transformation.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: The life unfolding inside your cells, revealed in 3D

Related TED Talk: The next software revolution: programming biological cells

Related TED Talk: Sleep is your superpower

Related NPR Links

TED Radio Hour: Reshaping evolution

TED Radio Hour: Mind, body, spirit

TED Radio Hour: Brain hacks



Copyright 2026 NPR