Exhausted? Relief is possible — it starts with getting up and moving

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode "How to feel alive in an exhausting world"

When host Manoush Zomorodi noticed screens were stealing away her energy, she wanted to figure out why. This led her, and NPR listeners, on a quest to get more movement into their lives.

About Manoush Zomorodi

Manoush Zomorodi is a journalist, author and host of NPR's TED Radio Hour. Her work explores how modern technology is reshaping our bodies, attention and daily lives. Her new book, Body Electric, draws on original reporting and a large public study to examine how screens and sitting are affecting our physical health — and why small changes matter more than digital detoxes.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Manoush Zomorodi

Related TED Topic: Health

Related TED Talk: How boredom can lead to your most brilliant ideas

Related NPR Links

Body Electric: How to get more movement into your screen-filled life. No gym required

Body Electric: Why short breaks to move around are crucial for your creative process

Body Electric: In a world built for sitting, here's how to stay active — even when stuck inside

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