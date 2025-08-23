Fresh Air Weekend: Daniel Dae Kim; 'Somebody Somewhere' actor Jeff Hiller

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim plays a spy who faked his own death in Butterfly: Kim says Asian representation in Hollywood has gotten better, but there's still room for improvement: "I still haven't played a romantic lead and I've been doing this for 30 years."

Glorious and messy, Highest 2 Lowest is a Spike Lee joint of the first order: Denzel Washington plays a New York City music mogul whose teenage son becomes the target of a kidnapping plot. The movie is a remake of the 1963 Akira Kurosawa classic, High and Low.

A big break after age 40 is possible. Just ask Jeff Hiller of Somebody Somewhere: Hiller spent years scraping by in Hollywood by taking on various small roles. Then he landed the role of Joel on Somebody Somewhere and everything changed. His new memoir is Actress of a Certain Age.

