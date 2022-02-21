For $500 you can buy 1 of Michael Jordan's partially smoked cigars

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Michael Jordan is widely recognized as the GOAT. And now there's a chance to own some of his memorabilia. Not a basketball - but for five hundred bucks, you can get one of his partially smoked cigars. According to the online auction house taking bids, it was picked up last fall by a fan claiming to have retrieved it after Jordan placed it in an ashtray. There's said to be photo proof of this story. And as of right now zero bids have been placed - but somebody will.

