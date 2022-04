NPR's Melissa Block speaks with Mark Moskowitz, who made a documentary film about a book he loved. He first tried to read the book The Stones of Summer as a young man, but he couldn't get into it. Twenty-five years later, he picked it up again. This time, he was so taken by the book that he tried to find the author, Dow Mossman. The film is about that search.

