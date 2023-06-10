Art Meets Medicine at CHOP’s In-House Studio of Medical Illustrators

If you search for an image of a human heart online, or a femur bone, or lungs, you will get thousands of images back in just a fraction of a second.

Given the wealth of existing pictures and sketches, it may surprise you that Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has an in-house team of medical illustrators - called Stream Studios - to create bespoke images of specific procedures or medical issues.

WHYY’s Nicole Leonard recently visited the illustrators and has this report.

(Original air-date: 5/23/23)