Art Meets Medicine at CHOP’s In-House Studio of Medical Illustrators

By Nicole Leonard | WHYY
Published June 10, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT
Dr. Brian Dunham is the co-founder of the Stream Studios at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where its team of medical illustrators create visual education graphics, animations and 3D-models.
Kimberly Paynter
/
WHYY
If you search for an image of a human heart online, or a femur bone, or lungs, you will get thousands of images back in just a fraction of a second.

Given the wealth of existing pictures and sketches, it may surprise you that Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has an in-house team of medical illustrators - called Stream Studios - to create bespoke images of specific procedures or medical issues.

WHYY’s Nicole Leonard recently visited the illustrators and has this report.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 5/23/23)

Nicole Leonard | WHYY
Nicole Leonard is a health and science reporter for WHYY News. She joined the newsroom in 2022 after covering health care for Connecticut Public Radio. Before that, she was the health reporter for the Press of Atlantic City.
