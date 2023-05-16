Why Did the Mütter Museum Take Down All Their YouTube Videos and Online Exhibits?

More than 130,000 people visit the Mütter Museum in Philadelphia every year to see anatomical specimens, models, and medical instruments. It’s a medical history museum that has, among other things, specimens of bones, skeletons, and human body parts.

It also has exhibits online, and a popular YouTube channel with more than a hundred thousand subscribers. But recently, all their videos and online exhibits vanished. WHYY's Alan Yu has more.

(Original air-date: 5/9/23)