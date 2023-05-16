© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHYY Regional News

Why Did the Mütter Museum Take Down All Their YouTube Videos and Online Exhibits?

By Alan Yu | WHYY
Published May 16, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT
2019-02-28-kpaynter-mutter-museum-carol-fop-2-768x432.jpg
Kimberly Paynter
/
WHYY
The skeletons of Harry Eastlack (left) and Carol Orzel on display at the Mütter Museum in Philadelphia.

More than 130,000 people visit the Mütter Museum in Philadelphia every year to see anatomical specimens, models, and medical instruments. It’s a medical history museum that has, among other things, specimens of bones, skeletons, and human body parts.

It also has exhibits online, and a popular YouTube channel with more than a hundred thousand subscribers. But recently, all their videos and online exhibits vanished. WHYY's Alan Yu has more.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 5/9/23)

WHYY Regional News
Alan Yu | WHYY
Alan was all set on majoring in biology, but then he realized he liked writing about science more than doing research, so he left Hong Kong and went to study journalism in the U.S. After interning at NPR and WBEZ in Chicago, he has never wanted to work anywhere outside of public radio. He covers space and all other kinds of innovation. He enjoys comic books, LEGO, and dragon boating.
See stories by Alan Yu | WHYY