WHYY Regional News

Philly Leaders Say Water Contamination Threat a ‘Teachable Moment’ for Emergency Preparedness

By Tom MacDonald | WHYY
Published April 5, 2023 at 1:13 AM EDT
Bottled water became a hot commodity this weekend as the city of Philadelphia warned residents about possible drinking water contamination due to a chemical spill in Bucks County.

Initially, the city told residents to drink bottled water, before changing their guidance later in the day Sunday to say residents could store up tap water which would be safe to drink through 11:59 Monday night. WHYY's Tom MacDonald reports.

Read the full story here.

WHYY Regional News
Tom MacDonald | WHYY
WHYY reporter Tom MacDonald is a lifelong Philadelphia-area resident who has worked in the region since the mid-1980s. Tom started in commercial radio covering the MOVE standoff with police for WFIL-AM. He was also City Hall Bureau Chief, covering government and politics for more than a decade, for WWDB-FM.
