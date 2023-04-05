Philly Leaders Say Water Contamination Threat a ‘Teachable Moment’ for Emergency Preparedness

Bottled water became a hot commodity this weekend as the city of Philadelphia warned residents about possible drinking water contamination due to a chemical spill in Bucks County.

Initially, the city told residents to drink bottled water, before changing their guidance later in the day Sunday to say residents could store up tap water which would be safe to drink through 11:59 Monday night. WHYY's Tom MacDonald reports.

(Original air-date: 3/27/23)