The College of Physicians of Philadelphia issued a formal apology Wednesday to people who were incarcerated at the former Holmesburg Prison in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s.

At the time, people there became the subjects of medical scientific experimentations that were later deemed morally and ethically wrong. WHYY’s Nicole Leonard reports.

(Original air-date: 1/13/23)