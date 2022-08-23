‘I Don’t Have to Have a Traumatic Birth Experience’: How Philly’s Womb-ish Doula Services Empowered This Black Mother

Pregnancy can come with feelings of joy and also moments of fear for first-time parents. But for many soon-to-be Black mothers, fears can become a predominant emotion. Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, with some factors including bias and structural racism.

WHYY’s Marcus Biddle takes us through one Black mother’s experience with giving birth, and the support she found through Black doulas.

(Original air-date: 8/22/22)