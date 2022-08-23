© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHYY Regional News

‘I Don’t Have to Have a Traumatic Birth Experience’: How Philly’s Womb-ish Doula Services Empowered This Black Mother

WDIY | By Marcus Biddle | WHYY
Published August 23, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT
camylla-battani-son4VHt4Ld0-unsplash.jpg
Camylla Battani
/
Unsplash

Pregnancy can come with feelings of joy and also moments of fear for first-time parents. But for many soon-to-be Black mothers, fears can become a predominant emotion. Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, with some factors including bias and structural racism.

WHYY’s Marcus Biddle takes us through one Black mother’s experience with giving birth, and the support she found through Black doulas.

(Original air-date: 8/22/22)

WHYY Regional News
Marcus Biddle | WHYY
Marcus Biddle is a health equity fellow for WHYY’s “The Pulse.” He joined WHYY in May 2022 after first joining the station as an intern in 2013. He graduated from Rutgers University in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in urban studies. He enjoys quizzo/trivia nights, long hikes, and playing pool. He currently lives in South Philadelphia.
See stories by Marcus Biddle | WHYY