Bucks County Students Gather, Grieve Lives Lost in Uvalde, Texas, and Worry for the Lives of Students Around Them

While Uvalde, Texas families began funeral services this week for the children and teachers lost, in Bucks County, students were sharing their concern over the shooting. Pennridge High School students organized a memorial to honor the victims’ lives, to make space for students to share their collective pain, and to stand against gun violence.

WHYY’s Emily Rizzo has more from students who say they fear a shooting could happen here.

(Original air-date: 6/1/22)