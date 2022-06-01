© 2022
Bucks County Students Gather, Grieve Lives Lost in Uvalde, Texas, and Worry for the Lives of Students Around Them

By Emily Rizzo | WHYY
Published June 1, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT
Security guards stand outside the entrance to Pennridge High School in Perkasie, where students were holding a memorial for children killed in the Uvalde school shooting. Members of the press were not allowed to attend the event.

While Uvalde, Texas families began funeral services this week for the children and teachers lost, in Bucks County, students were sharing their concern over the shooting. Pennridge High School students organized a memorial to honor the victims’ lives, to make space for students to share their collective pain, and to stand against gun violence.

WHYY’s Emily Rizzo has more from students who say they fear a shooting could happen here.

(Original air-date: 6/1/22)

Emily Rizzo is a reporter and producer based in South Philadelphia. She mostly covers education-related issues for WHYY News and Keystone Crossroads.
