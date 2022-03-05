© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHYY Regional News

MLB Lockout Leaves Some Phillies Fans Frustrated as Spring Training Hangs in the Balance

By Robby Brod | WHYY
Published March 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST
Juan_Soto_July_18,_2020_(50127681668).jpg
All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA
/
CC BY 2.0, Via Wikimedia Commons

Typically, thousands of Phillies fans migrate to Clearwater, Fla. in March to watch Spring Training. But Major League Baseball remains in a lockout, due to a contract dispute between players and team owners, putting Spring Training at serious risk of being cancelled this year.

WHYY's Robby Brod has more on how Phils fans in the Sunshine State are handling the news as they spend Spring Training without any baseball.

(Original air-date: 3/5/22)

WHYY Regional News
Robby Brod | WHYY
Robby Brod is the Morning News Associate at WHYY. He previously interned with Keystone Crossroads. He came to WHYY from Rock Island, Illinois, where he reported and hosted All Things Considered as an Amy Helpenstell Fellow at WVIK, Quad Cities NPR. While studying at the University of Iowa, he worked at KRUI and Iowa Public Radio in Iowa City. He was raised in Media, Pa.
See stories by Robby Brod | WHYY