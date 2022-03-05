MLB Lockout Leaves Some Phillies Fans Frustrated as Spring Training Hangs in the Balance

Typically, thousands of Phillies fans migrate to Clearwater, Fla. in March to watch Spring Training. But Major League Baseball remains in a lockout, due to a contract dispute between players and team owners, putting Spring Training at serious risk of being cancelled this year.

WHYY's Robby Brod has more on how Phils fans in the Sunshine State are handling the news as they spend Spring Training without any baseball.

(Original air-date: 3/5/22)