Afghan Families in Philadelphia Frustrated at High Bar to Help Loved Ones Escape Taliban

Immediately after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan last year, officials like Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made assurances that at-risk Afghans would still be able to leave. In the following months, tens of thousands of Afghans made a kind of emergency application to come to the United States.

But WHYY's Laura Benshoff reports some in Philadelphia say they’ve been waiting for months with no word about their friends and family members’ chances.

(Original air-date: 2/14/22)