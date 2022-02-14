© 2022
WHYY Regional News

Afghan Families in Philadelphia Frustrated at High Bar to Help Loved Ones Escape Taliban

By Laura Benshoff | Keystone Crossroads
Published February 14, 2022 at 8:39 PM EST
2022-2-8-k-paynter-ahala-abdul-faruq-2-768x512.jpg
Kimberly Paynter
/
WHYY
Alaha Abdul Faruq, a full-time graduate student who's lived in Philadelphia for the past 14 years, is desperate to help her family living under the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Immediately after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan last year, officials like Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made assurances that at-risk Afghans would still be able to leave. In the following months, tens of thousands of Afghans made a kind of emergency application to come to the United States.

But WHYY's Laura Benshoff reports some in Philadelphia say they’ve been waiting for months with no word about their friends and family members’ chances.

(Original air-date: 2/14/22)

Laura Benshoff covers stories of statewide interest for Keystone Crossroads and WHYY, with a focus on immigration. She previously reported on the suburbs, public education, and mental health. Her work has aired nationally on NPR, Marketplace and Reveal/CIR. Prior to becoming a journalist, she worked for the City of Philadelphia’s Commerce Department. Laura attended McGill University in Montreal, Canada. She diligently works at speaking Spanish and knows a little French.
