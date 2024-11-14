WDIY Listener Fall Foliage Photos 2024
1 of 11 — 1000035663.png
2 of 11 — 1000035664.png
3 of 11 — 1000035665.png
4 of 11 — 1000035666.png
5 of 11 — 1000035668.png
6 of 11 — 1000035670.png
7 of 11 — 1000035671.png
8 of 11 — 1000035673.png
9 of 11 — 1000035674.png
10 of 11 — 1000035675.png
11 of 11 — 1000035676.png
Lehigh Valley, we asked for pictures of your neighborhood's best fall foliage, and you came through! Thank you to all the WDIY volunteers and listeners who submitted photos, giving us a glimpse into the wild colors our area's trees have to offer this year.
WDIY staff have sorted through dozens of the photo entries and selected some of our favorites. Click through the slideshow to see them.