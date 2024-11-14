© 2024
WDIY Listener Fall Foliage Photos 2024

WDIY | By Shamus McGroggan
Published November 14, 2024 at 4:09 AM EST
WDIY listener fall foliage photos.
1 of 11  — 1000035663.png
WDIY listener fall foliage photos.
2 of 11  — 1000035664.png
WDIY listener fall foliage photos.
3 of 11  — 1000035665.png
WDIY listener fall foliage photos.
4 of 11  — 1000035666.png
WDIY listener fall foliage photos.
5 of 11  — 1000035668.png
WDIY listener fall foliage photos.
6 of 11  — 1000035670.png
WDIY listener fall foliage photos.
7 of 11  — 1000035671.png
WDIY listener fall foliage photos.
8 of 11  — 1000035673.png
WDIY listener fall foliage photos.
9 of 11  — 1000035674.png
WDIY listener fall foliage photos.
10 of 11  — 1000035675.png
WDIY listener fall foliage photos.
11 of 11  — 1000035676.png

Lehigh Valley, we asked for pictures of your neighborhood's best fall foliage, and you came through! Thank you to all the WDIY volunteers and listeners who submitted photos, giving us a glimpse into the wild colors our area's trees have to offer this year.

WDIY staff have sorted through dozens of the photo entries and selected some of our favorites. Click through the slideshow to see them.
Shamus McGroggan
Shamus is WDIY's Membership and Development Director, responsible for managing the station's membership activities, grant writing, public relations, and online activities. He is also the producer and host of Tape Swap Radio.
