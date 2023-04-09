WDIY's 2023 Spring Membership Drive Giveaways

Contributors to WDIY's 2023 Spring Membership Drive will have the chance to enter into drawings for two exclusive giveaways.

1. A pair of All Festival passes to the 2023 Briggs Farm Blues Festival

(Any donation amount)



Everyone who makes a donation during the Spring Membership Drive at any level will be eligible to enter a drawing for a pair of All Festival passes to the 2023 Briggs Farm Blues Festival, good for all three days with camping (a $430 value).



Celebrating 26 years, Briggs Farm hosts the "Best Weekend of the Year" each July with three days of top notch national and regional music acts, camping, vendors, and more!



This year's festival takes place July 6-8, 2023 in Nescopeck, PA and features performances from Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Bywater Call, Uptown Music Collective, Victor Wainwright & The Train, Craig Thatcher & Nyke Van Wyk, Joanna Connor & The Wrecking Crew, Justin Mazer Trio, and more.

2. A limited-edition live music collection of your choice

(Basic Membership level donation or higher: $60+ for the year or $10+ per month as a Sustaining Member)



Everyone who donates at the Basic Membership level or higher will be eligible to enter a drawing to win one of four limited-edition live music sets of their choice:

Depeche Mode - 101

Box Set: 5-disc set, BluRay/2DVD/2CD, 48-page behind-the-scenes photobook, original 16-page Photo Mode book by Anton Corbjin Joni Mitchell - Live at Carnegie Hall, 1969

Limited Edition 3-LP Set John Prine - Live at the Other End, Dec. 1975

Limited Edition 4-LP Set Willie Nelson - Live at the Texas Opry House, 1974

Record Store Day Exclusive 2-LP Set



At the end of the Spring Membership Drive, all eligible contributors will receive an email with entry instructions for both of these packages.

Donations to WDIY's Spring Membership Drive can be made our donation page anytime or by calling 610-758-8810 from 6 AM to 9 PM.

____________________________________________________________________

A donation is appreciated but not necessary to enter the drawings. Please email shamusm@wdiy.org for more information.