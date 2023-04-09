© 2023
WDIY's 2023 Spring Membership Drive Giveaways

WDIY | By Shamus McGroggan
Published April 10, 2023 at 1:03 AM EDT
springdrivegiveaways.jpg

Contributors to WDIY's 2023 Spring Membership Drive will have the chance to enter into drawings for two exclusive giveaways.

Briggs Farm Blues Festival 2023

1. A pair of All Festival passes to the 2023 Briggs Farm Blues Festival
(Any donation amount)

  • Everyone who makes a donation during the Spring Membership Drive at any level will be eligible to enter a drawing for a pair of All Festival passes to the 2023 Briggs Farm Blues Festival, good for all three days with camping (a $430 value).
  • Celebrating 26 years, Briggs Farm hosts the "Best Weekend of the Year" each July with three days of top notch national and regional music acts, camping, vendors, and more!
  • This year's festival takes place July 6-8, 2023 in Nescopeck, PA and features performances from Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Bywater Call, Uptown Music Collective, Victor Wainwright & The Train, Craig Thatcher & Nyke Van Wyk, Joanna Connor & The Wrecking Crew, Justin Mazer Trio, and more.
Four live music sets lay on a table.

2. A limited-edition live music collection of your choice
(Basic Membership level donation or higher: $60+ for the year or $10+ per month as a Sustaining Member)

  • Everyone who donates at the Basic Membership level or higher will be eligible to enter a drawing to win one of four limited-edition live music sets of their choice:
    • Depeche Mode - 101
      Box Set: 5-disc set, BluRay/2DVD/2CD, 48-page behind-the-scenes photobook, original 16-page Photo Mode book by Anton Corbjin
    • Joni Mitchell - Live at Carnegie Hall, 1969
      Limited Edition 3-LP Set
    • John Prine - Live at the Other End, Dec. 1975
      Limited Edition 4-LP Set
    • Willie Nelson - Live at the Texas Opry House, 1974
      Record Store Day Exclusive 2-LP Set

At the end of the Spring Membership Drive, all eligible contributors will receive an email with entry instructions for both of these packages.
Donations to WDIY's Spring Membership Drive can be made our donation page anytime or by calling 610-758-8810 from 6 AM to 9 PM.

____________________________________________________________________
A donation is appreciated but not necessary to enter the drawings. Please email shamusm@wdiy.org for more information.

Shamus McGroggan
Shamus is WDIY's Membership and Development Director, responsible for managing the station's membership activities, grant writing, public relations, and online activities. He is also the producer and host of Tape Swap Radio.
