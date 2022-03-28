WDIY's 2022 Spring Membership Drive Giveaways

Everyone who makes a donation to WDIY's 2022 Spring Membership Drive will be entered into drawings for four giveaways:

1. A pair of tickets to see James Taylor at the PPL Center



Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band are coming to the PPL Center in Downtown Allentown on June 27, 2022 for one-night only!

on June 27, 2022 for one-night only! Each winner will receive a pair of tickets for the concert, a $110 value.

2. A pair of All Festival passes to the 2022 Briggs Farm Blues Festival



Celebrating 25 years, Briggs Farm hosts the "Best Weekend of the Year" each July with three days of top notch national and regional music acts, camping, vendors, and more!



This package will entitle one winner to a pair of All Festival passes, good for all three days with camping, a $345 value.



This year's festival takes place July 7-9, 2022 in Nescopeck, PA and features performances from Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Lee Fields &, The Expressions, Southern Avenue, John Nemeth, Nikki Hill, Alexis P. Suter Band, Veronica Lewis, and more.

3. A pair of tickets to the 2022 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival’s opening night production of A Chorus Line



An icon of American musical theater, this Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning “singular sensation” comes from the genius of choreographer Michael Bennett and the legendary composer Marvin Hamlisch.



One winner will receive a pair of tickets to the 2022 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival's opening night performance on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, a $98 value.

4. A Director Level membership to the Civic Theatre of Allentown



The Civic Theatre of Allentown has a 90-year history of providing top-notch, professional theater in the Lehigh Valley. Today, the Civic Theatre also shows new and classic films from a variety of genres.



One winner will be entitled to a Director Level Membership. This package covers up to two people, and includes discounted tickets to live performances and films, free film vouchers, a free small popcorn at the movies on Thursdays, free drink vouchers, and reciprocal discounts at participating arthouse theaters. This is a $150 value and includes a retail value of $212 of benefits.

Donations to WDIY's Spring Membership Drive can be made our donation page anytime or by calling 610-758-8810 from 6 AM to 9 PM.

A donation is appreciated but not necessary to enter the drawings. Please email shamusm@wdiy.org for more information.