© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

You Can See Everything | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published October 26, 2026 at 3:14 PM EDT
You Can See Everything
/
IMDb

“You Can See Everything,” a documentary film about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, is directed by Nathan Fielder (feature directorial debut) and Lance Oppenheim (director, “Primetime”). Holmes agreed to let the film-makers inside her residence 34 days before she reported to prison to serve 11 to 14 years. Can you see everything? Not exactly. Paul Willistein reviews the documentary film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 10/26/26)

Tags
At the Movies You Can See EverythingNathan FielderElizabeth HolmesDocumentaryMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content