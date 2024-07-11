Market Review with Bill Henderson | Your Financial Choices

On this episode, Laurie Siebert sits down with Bill Henderson, Chief Investment Officer at Valley National Financial Advisors, to talk about the state of the market. They look at what experts predicted and where we actually are, bond prices and values, consumer sentiment, and more, and Bill gives his prediction for the coming six months. Listener questions are also accepted.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/10/24)