Your Financial Choices

All Things Vacation - Exploring Vacation Spending | Your Financial Choices

By Laurie Siebert
Published July 27, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT

The summer is upon us! On this episode of Your Financial Choices, Laurie Siebert breaks down all the financial considerations and planning to keep in mind when planning your vacation.

Do you choose a staycation or go abroad? Is it a good idea to buy a vacation home? How useful are airline vouchers? Listen to find out more.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/26/23)

Your Financial Choices vacation planningVacationAir TravelTravelInsurancelodgingentertainmentvacation homesTSAFinancial PlanningBudgetingWebsites
Laurie Siebert
Laurie Siebert - CPA, CFP®, AEP® is a graduate of Western Michigan University with a BBA in accounting.
See stories by Laurie Siebert
