The Goodness in Everyday Moments | When Good Things Happen

This first story about good news is from Debbie from Macungie.

"I was grocery shopping when I received a call that my grandpa had died. My grandpa and I were close my whole life. Everybody called me his little shadow.

We knew it was coming, but to hear it over the phone put me into a shock. I just stood there and went white and numb. An older couple happened to be standing near me and sensed something was wrong.

They sat with me for a while, got ahold of my best friend to come pick me up, and bought the groceries in my cart.

Then not too long after, they sent flowers to my house. Apparently they had my friend's phone number from when they called her, and they paid her to send a bouquet to me.

That was one of the worst days of my life, and I miss my grandpa every single day, but that kindness and humanity makes me cry in a good way."

Our next story is about a server.

"I was a kid on vacation in France. Being a teenager, I was starving and asked the waitress for a French classic sandwich. Sadly, the kitchen at that place had been closed for the day.

However, this wonderful waitress ran all the way to the restaurant across the street to find me a sandwich. It was such a big deal to me because I was starving and the woman, who didn't even speak much English, went out of her way to do something kind for a random tourist."

Here's a story about a warm meal for a tired worker.

"When I was working at Hobby Lobby during Christmas season, I was sick, but kept my attitude very upbeat.

It was almost at the end of the night when this elderly couple came through my line. We started joking about them going to Cracker Barrel and the man asked me what I wanted. I joked about, 'Get me a meatloaf and some green beans and some sweet tea.'

About 20 minutes later, the couple comes back into the store with a bag from Cracker Barrel with my exact order, down to the sweet tea. The lady whispered, 'Merry Christmas.'"

Here's another one titled Bubbie to the Rescue.

"I took my three-year-old to Florida to see my grandmother.

While waiting to board the plane, my son fell asleep. I had him in my arms, his stroller, my diaper bag, and our carry-on luggage. Out of nowhere, a little old lady comes up to me and says, 'Let Bubbie help you with the baby.'

There I was with my blue hair, tattoos, piercings, and a sleeping child, and this Jewish grandma comes up to save the day. I hugged her and thanked her and handed her my sleeping son so we could board together.

When we finally got to my seat, she asks the man next to me if she could sit next to us, and he very quickly gave up his seat. This was amazing, and there we sat on our flight to the motherland, Florida, two very different Jewish mothers and a little boy who slept through the whole thing.

I'd love to find her and say thank you, but I'm sure she knows."

Next one's titled A Christmas Miracle.

"My parents got divorced when I was 10. My mom and I struggled financially after that, and our first few holidays were pretty hard.

On our first Christmas Eve without my dad, our doorbell rang, and when I opened the door, no one was there, but someone had left an envelope. In the envelope was a card from Santa with a few hundred dollar bills. Someone had anonymously tried to give us a great Christmas, and to this day, we still have no idea who it was."

Do you have good news to share? Send it to goodnews@wdiy.org.