Do a Good Deed Today | When Good Things Happen

People with good deeds are those who perform acts of kindness, generosity, or helpfulness without expecting anything in return, positively impacting individuals, communities, and society.

Did you know that there is a global good deed day in April? It started in 2007 by philanthropist and businesswoman Sherry Aon. The first good deeds day kicked off with 7,000 volunteers in Israel. Ever since then, good deeds day unites people from around the world for one day dedicated to doing good. I never heard about this until recently.

As you know, dear listeners, we are trying to encourage you to share your stories on the When Good Things Happen segment during Tuesday afternoons All Things Considered. We have received some great responses from WDIY members, including stories about family, personal triumphs and gifts of giving and helping.

I'm going to read some suggestions of good deeds, many of which require little time or money. If in the next week or so you participate in or observe a good deed, please share it with us at goodnews@wdiy.org. Include your first name in your town and description of the event, and I'll contact you if your story will be aired.

Okay, let's get this thing going. Here are some suggestions.

Send someone a handwritten note.

Bring flowers to a nursing home.

Donate to a winter coat drive.

Tell someone a joke and make them laugh.

Give blood.

Pay it forward, or pay it back.

Shovel snow for a neighbor.

Recycle your bottles and cans.

Walk dogs at an animal shelter.

Hang a bird feeder in your yard.

Donate baby supplies to a diaper bank.

Give to disaster relief.

Volunteer at a soup kitchen.

Share your umbrella.

Say thank you. That's an easy one, isn't it?

Buy Girl Scout cookies.

Give books to your local library.

Call your parents.

Donate your hair to Locks of Love.

Leave a positive comment on social media.

Clean up at a local park.

Wish someone a happy birthday.

Forgive someone who hurt you.

Help a friend move.

Leave a large tip for your server.

Plant a tree.

Take public transportation.

Sincerely apologize.

Hold the door open for someone.

Compliment a stranger.

Buy a homeless person a meal.

Let someone merge into your lane. That's a good one.

Sign up to be an organ donor.

Donate sanitary products to a food bank.

Give hugs.

Call a friend to check in.

Weed a community garden.

Give a friend an inspirational book.

Help someone change a flat tire.

Return your shopping cart.

Give up your seat on the subway or the bus.

Start a positive vision board in a community space.

Use a reusable water bottle.

Give a homemade gift.

Bring treats to essential workers.

Donate your old cell phones.

Remember to send your stories and or suggestions to goodnews@wdiy.org. Let's do it, folks. Have a great week.

Do you have good news to share? Send it to good news@wdy.org.