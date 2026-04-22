Kevin Chen's contributions to literature have been recognized both in Taiwan and internationally. His works have been featured in prominent literary lists, including The New York Times Fall Book List. These are his words regarding his preparation to visit the United States for a rigorous book tour in 2022.

"My browser history this week has been all about the United States. My first English publication will be out soon, and I will be flying from Germany for tour events in New York City and Washington, DC.

Did anyone hear my silent scream? A book tour in America? It's an understatement to say that this is a dream come true.

My excitement flooded through my fingertips and my browser is jam-packed with hotel bookings, car rentals, travel insurance, and the new COVID travel regulations. Don't worry, I'm not gonna bore anybody with these necessary travel preparations.

I'll put an honest effort into this act of exposure, which reminds me that I somehow ignored the most important thing on the checklist, the talk. How am I going to introduce my novel? I haven't given it much thought. See, the Internet can't solve everything. No search engine can provide an author content for a book tour.

I've long heard that Indian summer in New England is breathtaking. I started with the etymology. Why Indian? I went through all the theories on the origin of the term. I love the Mandarin term for Indian summer, which means autumn tiger. The whimsical weather can be so ferocious that it bites and roars like a tiger. Where do I find the golden roaring Indian summer in New England? Where should I go? I spent days on Google Maps and tried to decide on a route for a road trip.

My search brought me to Shirley Jackson and Robert Frost, who both lived in Vermont. Okay, Vermont it is.

My closet is a botanical garden. Orchid, rose, cherry blossom, and morning glory can all be found in my collection of shirts. I am obsessed with floral print shirts. Some prints are loud, aggressive, others are quiet and subtle. I'm constantly in search of new prints. After reading my novels, which are dark and sad, many readers might believe that I must be melancholic. When they come to my talks, they might be astonished to see this talkative author with tropical prints on his shirt. I always enjoy this gap between expectations and reality.

So instead of worrying about the talk for the novel, I'm obviously looking for new shirts for my American tour. I still don't know what to say, but I can control what I'm going to wear. Feeling in control is delightful.

I wish I can control the tour. I am literally nobody in America. Who's going to show up? In order to ease the tension, I believe I need one more floral shirt. Retail therapy does exist.

In summary, Kevin Chen is a significant voice in contemporary literature, using his writing to bridge personal and cultural narratives while addressing broader themes of identity and belonging.

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