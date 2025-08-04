WDIY Studio Session: Twelve String
Lehigh Valley acoustic duo Twelve String stop by WDIY to perform their song "Roaring Twenties" live; listen to some of the tracks off of their new EP, Greenway; and preview their upcoming sets at Musikfest 2025.
Twelve String have a number of tour dates lined up for the rest of 2025, including three sets at Musikfest. Their confirmed live dates are below:
- AUG 04 - Musikfest, Lyrikplatz, Bethlehem, PA
- AUG 07 - Musikfest, Main Street, Bethlehem, PA
- AUG 07 - Musikfest, Lagerplatz, Bethlehem, PA
- Aug 10 - Valley Wellness Center, Allentown, PA
- AUG 17 - Hops Fogelsville, Fogelsville, PA
- AUG 21 - Moravian Archives Summer Soiree, Bethlehem, PA
- SEP 06 - Slatington Farmers' Market, Slatington, PA
- AUG 29 - Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA
- SEP 27 - Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA
- OCT 11 - Oktoberfest at Steelstacks, Bethlehem, PA
- OCT 31 - Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA
- NOV 28 - Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA
- DEC 12 - Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA
More information about the Musikfest performances are available at the Musikfest website. For information on the band, visit the official Twelve String site.
(Original air-date: 8/4/2025)