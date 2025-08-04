WDIY Studio Session: Twelve String

Lehigh Valley acoustic duo Twelve String stop by WDIY to perform their song "Roaring Twenties" live; listen to some of the tracks off of their new EP, Greenway; and preview their upcoming sets at Musikfest 2025.

Twelve String have a number of tour dates lined up for the rest of 2025, including three sets at Musikfest. Their confirmed live dates are below:



AUG 04 - Musikfest, Lyrikplatz, Bethlehem, PA

- Musikfest, Lyrikplatz, Bethlehem, PA AUG 07 - Musikfest, Main Street, Bethlehem, PA

- Musikfest, Main Street, Bethlehem, PA AUG 07 - Musikfest, Lagerplatz, Bethlehem, PA

- Musikfest, Lagerplatz, Bethlehem, PA Aug 10 - Valley Wellness Center, Allentown, PA

- Valley Wellness Center, Allentown, PA AUG 17 - Hops Fogelsville, Fogelsville, PA

- Hops Fogelsville, Fogelsville, PA AUG 21 - Moravian Archives Summer Soiree, Bethlehem, PA

- Moravian Archives Summer Soiree, Bethlehem, PA SEP 06 - Slatington Farmers' Market, Slatington, PA

- Slatington Farmers' Market, Slatington, PA AUG 29 - Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA

- Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA SEP 27 - Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA

- Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA OCT 11 - Oktoberfest at Steelstacks, Bethlehem, PA

- Oktoberfest at Steelstacks, Bethlehem, PA OCT 31 - Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA

- Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA NOV 28 - Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA

- Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA DEC 12 - Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA

More information about the Musikfest performances are available at the Musikfest website. For information on the band, visit the official Twelve String site.

(Original air-date: 8/4/2025)