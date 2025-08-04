© 2025
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
WDIY Studio Sessions

WDIY Studio Session: Twelve String

By Neil Hever
Published August 4, 2025 at 3:44 PM EDT
Lehigh Valley musicians Matt Smith and Brian Davies make up the new Lehigh Valley musical project, Twelve String.
Twelve String
/
twelvestringband.com
Lehigh Valley acoustic duo Twelve String stop by WDIY to perform their song "Roaring Twenties" live; listen to some of the tracks off of their new EP, Greenway; and preview their upcoming sets at Musikfest 2025.

Twelve String have a number of tour dates lined up for the rest of 2025, including three sets at Musikfest. Their confirmed live dates are below:

  • AUG 04 - Musikfest, Lyrikplatz, Bethlehem, PA
  • AUG 07 - Musikfest, Main Street, Bethlehem, PA
  • AUG 07 - Musikfest, Lagerplatz, Bethlehem, PA
  • Aug 10 - Valley Wellness Center, Allentown, PA
  • AUG 17 - Hops Fogelsville, Fogelsville, PA
  • AUG 21 - Moravian Archives Summer Soiree, Bethlehem, PA
  • SEP 06 - Slatington Farmers' Market, Slatington, PA
  • AUG 29 - Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA
  • SEP 27 - Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA
  • OCT 11 - Oktoberfest at Steelstacks, Bethlehem, PA
  • OCT 31 - Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA
  • NOV 28 - Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA
  • DEC 12 - Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA

More information about the Musikfest performances are available at the Musikfest website. For information on the band, visit the official Twelve String site.

(Original air-date: 8/4/2025)

WDIY Studio Sessions
Neil Hever
Neil began his radio career as a student disc jockey at Muhlenberg college radio station WMUH in 1978. After earning a B.A. degree from the college, he spent the next 13 years in commercial radio and sound production at WSAN, Creative Sound studios and later at WAEB. In 1981, while attending Muhlenberg College, he and another community member joined together to form the first organized group of community radio volunteers in the Lehigh Valley. The group began incorporation meetings in 1984 and spent the next decade building support for a new community based station. WDIY 88.1 FM began broadcasting in 1995. Neil joined the staff in August of 1997 as Program Director and was promoted to Operations Director in February 2008.
