WDIY Studio Sessions

WDIY Studio Session: Alex Radus and George Hrab

By Arnie Lichten
Published July 11, 2024 at 10:01 AM EDT
Artists George Hrab (left) and Alex Radus (right) at the WDIY studios.
Two musical forces of nature collide on the airwaves as Arnie Lichten welcomes Alex Radus and George Hrab to the WDIY studio. They give a live performance of songs from their new album 'The Christmas Sweaters Presents: Christmas in July!' The pair talks about the work behind the album, which will be recorded live at Godfrey Daniels on Saturday, July 13, and their hopes that it will cool people down during the hot weather.

(Original air-date: 7/8/24)

WDIY Studio Sessions LiveInterviewAlex RadusGeorge Hrab
Arnie Lichten
Arnie Lichten started his radio career at WJRH, Lafayette College’s student radio station, in 1968. After graduation, he spent some time at WRNW in Briarcliff Manor, NY. Moving back to the Lehigh Valley, he began as a community host at WMUH. Finally, he came to WDIY, where he hosted Jazz Junction on Friday nights, before becoming the Monday afternoon host of The Blend in January of 2014.
See stories by Arnie Lichten
